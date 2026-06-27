Human Rights Concerns Raised After Australia Rejects UN LGBTQIA+ Recommendations

Human rights advocates have expressed deep disappointment after the Federal Government declined to accept any recommendations relating to LGBTIQ+ Australians during a major United Nations review.

The human rights decision has drawn criticism from equality groups, who argue Australia has missed an important opportunity to strengthen protections for LGBTQIA+ people.

The move comes despite international calls for reforms addressing discrimination, conversion practices and protections for intersex children.

Human rights review sparks concern from LGBTQIA+ advocates

Australia has come under renewed scrutiny after rejecting all eight LGBTQIA+ specific recommendations made during the latest United Nations Universal Periodic Review (UPR), a process that assesses the human rights record of every UN member state every four and a half years.

More than 120 countries made approximately 332 recommendations during Australia’s fourth review, covering issues affecting First Nations peoples, women, children, refugees, people with disabilities and LGBTQIA+ communities.

Among the recommendations rejected by Australia were calls from Belgium, Iceland and Mexico to remove religious exemptions that allow faith based schools to discriminate against LGBTQIA+ students and staff. Other proposals included a national ban on conversion practices, public education campaigns to combat stigma and discrimination, and protections for intersex children from medically unnecessary surgeries.

The outcome has frustrated advocates, particularly given the long running debate over federal religious discrimination exemptions. There have been repeated calls from community organisations to remove legal carve outs that permit discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people in educational settings, despite promises of reform over several years.

Equality Australia International Advisor Savanh Tanhchareun said the government’s response sent a troubling message.

“By refusing to accept any of the recommendations about LGBTIQ+ rights, the government has missed an opportunity to show it’s serious about equality, safety and dignity for all Australians,” he said.

“This is bitterly disappointing for everyone in our community and demonstrates an embarrassing lack of care for us on the world stage.”

Tanhchareun noted that LGBTQIA+ Australians were the only marginalised group for whom no recommendations were accepted.

“No other marginalised group has seen recommendations about their lives being wholly ignored like this in the government’s response,” he said.

“The message seems to be that the government thinks there is nothing left to do for the LGBTIQ+ community in Australia.”

The government’s response has also drawn criticism from intersex advocates. Associate Professor Morgan Carpenter said Australia had failed to acknowledge ongoing concerns about medical interventions on intersex children.

“Harmful, nonconsensual and medically unnecessary surgeries continue to be carried out on intersex children in Australia. The Australian government has declined to recognise this harm and its role in addressing this serious human rights violation.

“Australia is often held up as a leader on intersex issues, yet there is so much work to be done – especially in tackling misinformation and harmful practices. Like-minded countries – as well as community – will be disappointed to see the lack of firm commitments to tackle the work to be done.”

The decision is likely to intensify pressure on the Albanese Government from LGBTQIA+ organisations, particularly as community groups continue advocating for stronger federal anti discrimination protections and a nationwide ban on conversion practices.