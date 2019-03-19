—

KOPA – a lifestyle company providing customers with unique designer items at an affordable price – was founded in 2016 by Jason Lu and Joseph Rowe.

The Australian-owned business works with designers locally and abroad to guarantee unique products with a story.

Their mission is to give young designers a voice and to provide everyone an opportunity to experience a story rather than just a product.

The team at KOPA believe that a good piece piece of furniture should be well thought out, and so all of their products go through a long design process; they do their best to ensure it’s at a fair price point.

They also stand for good-looking products delivered in an ethical manner.

In the world we live in today, KOPA believes it is possible for them “to do our due diligence and to ensure our customers are getting a premium product whilst also enduring future design trends”.

