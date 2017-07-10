—

MARRIAGE equality advocates are hopeful that a free vote for same-sex marriage will soon be allowed, after Liberal Senator Dean Smith confirmed he is drafting a bill.

Smith has not been rebuked by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over the bill, according to ABC News.

“In our party room members are allowed to raise whatever issues they like,” said Turnbull.

Marriage equality advocate Rodney Croome of just.equal said the bill and its being allowed by the Prime Minister are positive developments.

“The Prime Minister seems OK with this path being forged,” said Croome.

“The best thing the Prime Minister can do now I think is just step out of the way and allow his party room to decide if they will have a free vote or not.”

Smith, who crossed the floor against the plebiscite bill in the Senate, has said he wants action on marriage equality before the next election.

“I am of the strong and clear view the matter should be discussed again and resolved before the end of this parliamentary year,” he said.

“I have been consistent and remain of the view the plebiscite lacks community support and a conscience vote is a tried and trusted method to resolve issues such as same-sex marriage.”

Smith said the bill will allow any two people to marry, while protecting religious freedom.

Croome hopes marriage equality could be on the horizon as early as August, when parliament is due to sit again.