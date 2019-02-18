Excellent senior management opportunity with a leading national organisation

Join a well-established national peak body committed to achieving better mental health outcomes for all Australians

Competitive salary range, $110,000 – $120,000 PLUS super PLUS charity salary packaging options

Flexible, family friendly work environment

About the Organisation

Mental Health Australia was established in 1997 as Australia’s first independent, national peak body to represent the interests of the mental health sector, and is committed to achieving better mental health outcomes for all Australians.

Mental Health Australia members include national organisations who represent consumers, carers, special needs groups, clinical, public, and private service providers, researchers, and state and territory community mental health peak bodies.

Mental Health Australia aims to promote mentally healthy communities through providing education on mental health, conducting research, and influencing reform to ensure government policies continue to address contemporary mental health issues.

About the Role

Mental Health Australia has an opportunity for an experienced Director of Policy and Projects to join their team in Canberra, on a full-time basis.

Reporting to the Deputy CEO, you will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and managing a small team to develop successful strategies and policies, and deliver successful projects that aim to inform and influence mental health reform, policy development and implementation.

What you will need:

Substantial experience in policy development and advocacy and the provision of high level policy advice within the mental health sector.

A minimum of 5 years’ demonstrated effective leadership and management of a policy or projects team.

Demonstrated ability to identify, understand and mitigate risks and consequences of Mental Health Australia’s policy agenda and strategic priorities.

Recognised knowledge and extensive experience in managing relationships and engaging a broad range of stakeholders across multiple sectors and jurisdictions, including co-workers, community groups, for-profit organisations and government.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with proven ability to convey complex information in an accessible way for a range of different audiences.

This is a great opportunity to become involved with an organisation that is dedicated to driving better mental health for all Australians.

For your hard work and dedication, you will be rewarded with a highly attractive salary, plus charity salary packaging options.

Applications should include a copy of your current resume and a statement addressing the key selection criteria of the position. Your application should be received no later than 5:00 pm (AEST), 27 February 2019.

To apply for the role, visit: https://mhaustralia.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/4567523/title/Director-Policy-Projects

For further information please contact Melanie Cantwell, Deputy CEO, Mental Health Australia on (02) 6285 3100.