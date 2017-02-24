—

SYDNEY Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has launched a tongue-in-cheek new short video, The Big Deal, to promote marriage equality and remind Australians that being gay shouldn’t be a big deal.

The video opens on a backyard birthday party. As the family celebrates, their son finally finds the courage to reveal something shocking about himself.

“Actually, um, Mum and Dad,” he says, standing make the announcement.

“I like tomato sauce. I’m a tomato sauce man – always have been.”

His revelation causes the dad to walk off visibly upset, before returning to hug and kiss his son in support.

The video ends with the message “a simple difference shouldn’t be a big deal”, and the hashtag #equallove.

As the same-sex marriage debate continues, the video asks people to think of gay relationships as no big deal and to support marriage equality.

Mardi Gras season has kicked off in Sydney, celebrating this year’s theme of Creating Equality.

Events are happening around the city, and next Saturday March 4 will see the city play host to the major parade.