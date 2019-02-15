—

Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters has been announced as the headline act of this year’s Mardi Gras Party, with Courtney Act, HANDSOME, and the House of Slé among the acts confirmed for the night.

Shears and Act join previously announced performers PNAU and Kim Petras on the bill for the event at Moore Park in Sydney on Saturday March 2.

House of Slé will be joined by special guest Leiomy fresh off the back of their Sissy Ball appearance , with Paul Capsis and DJ Boris and Late Nite Tuff Guy.

The Hordern Pavilion is being labelled ‘The Black Palace’ for the evening, with Shears appearing ahead of joining Kylie Minogue on her national tour.

Shears last performed at the Mardi Gras Party in 2015, also alongside Courtney Act, and he released his self-titled debut solo album last year.

“As the LGBTQI community continues to evolve into many wonderfully diverse groups of people, the time is right to create a much more diverse queer entertainment program across the entire Mardi Gras Party that represents and appeals to everyone,” said Mardi Gras CEO Terese Casu of the line-up.

This year’s Party will have live performances happening across multiple stages with different themes.

“With the continuing explosion of international and national queer performers and DJs it is time to feature these amazing artists throughout the Mardi Gras party,” Casu said.

“With over 12,000 party-goers and any one space only holding up to 5,000 people it also makes perfect sense to have live performances in all three spaces.”

“For this year’s party we are going all-out on the party design, creating three totally different immersive worlds in which everyone can come together to dance, play and be fearless in, and all three spaces feature incredible artists,” said Creative Director Greg Clarke.

The Royal Hall of Industries will become the ‘Neon Playground’, and feature performances from trans pop star Kim Petras, PNAU, Courtney Act and Briefs alongside DJs Toy Armada and DJ GRIND as well as Kitty Glitter and local favourites Amanda Louise and Dom De Sousa.

Joining Shears in ‘The Black Palace’ will be Paul Capsis, House of Slé with Leiomy and The Huxleys as well as DJ Boris, Magda Bytnerowicz, Feisty and Brook Powers on the decks.

Max Watt’s will become camp paradise the ‘Powder Puff’, featuring Late Nite Tuff Guy, and live performances from HANDSOME, The Huxleys, The Magda Szubanskis and Andy Dexterity with more DJ appearances from The Dollar Bin Darlings, Charlie Villas, Hip Hop Hoe and Hamao Tevita.

Sveta and Ben Drayton will feature in the Forecourt, and PJ Gallaghers will present an intimate dance space featuring DJs Victoria Anthony, Matty Bix, Butch le Butch and Rachael Maria Cox.

Tickets to this year’s Mardi Gras Party are still available but are not far from selling out. You can get yours here: www.mardigras.org.au/events/mardi-gras-party