New South Wales police are reportedly investigating at least four assaults on LGBTI people over Mardi Gras weekend.

The attacks saw men pushed over and kicked repeatedly in the area around the Parade route early on Saturday morning, triple j’s Hack reported.

NSW Police told Hack that they are reviewing incidents which occurred before, during and after this year’s Mardi Gras Parade and Party.

“Where evidence is available of attacks upon members of the LGBTIQ communities motivated by homophobia, all details will be reported to the judiciary for the imposition of sentences that reflect the extent of circumstances,” said NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Tony Crandell.

“The NSW Police Force will never condone violence, especially that motivated by homophobia at a time of LGBTIQ celebration.”

One victim, Nicholas Bucknell, said he was attacked while trying to catch an Uber.

“I couldn’t get one so I thought I’d walk up to the main street and that’s when the attack happened,” he said.

Bucknell was in Sydney from Melbourne and due to march with his water polo team, the Melbourne Surge, but was unable to participate in the Parade.

He said five people set upon him, and after asking him to hand over his possessions, one person punched him, knocking him to the ground where they stomped his head.

“I managed to get away two or three times and each time they ran after me, got me back on the ground and started stomping on my head again,” he told Hack.

The news comes after two Sydney men said they were thrown out of their Uber on Sunday for being gay.

The exposure given by Mardi Gras each year can lead to an increased likelihood of assault around the event.