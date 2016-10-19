—

Notice is given to members of Queer Screen Limited (“the Company”) that an Extraordinary General Meeting (“the EGM”) to consider amendments to the Queer Screen Limited Constitution is to be held at 12:00pm, Saturday 5th November 2016 at the Albion Place Hotel, 531 George St, Sydney NSW, 2000, Australia.

Annual General Meeting (“the AGM”) is to be held following the EGM at 1:00pm, Saturday 5th November 2016 at the Albion Place Hotel, 531 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.

Members wishing to have an item of business considered at the Annual General Meeting must submit a Notice of Business in writing to the Company Secretary. Notices must be signed by two members and must be received at the Company’s offices at Suite 313, 410 Elizabeth Street, Surry Hills, NSW, 2010 or emailed to secretary@queerscreen.org.au by 5:00pm on Thursday, 27th October 2016.



All Director positions of the company are to be made vacant at the commencement of the AGM. If you wish to nominate a Member as a candidate for election as a director of the Company at the Annual General Meeting, a nomination form (available from the Company’s offices or www.queerscreen.org.au) must be completed and signed by the nominated candidate and two additional Members. Completed nomination forms must be received by the Company Secretary at the Company’s offices at Suite 313, 410 Elizabeth Street, Surry Hills, NSW, 2010 or at secretary@queerscreen.org.au by 5:00pm on Thursday, 27th October 2016.