—

A leading Sydney endocrinologist who treated hundreds of trans patients has retired suddenly, accusing the NSW Medical Council of placing “unnecessary restrictions” on him.

Jonathan Hayes, who was based at St Leonards, accused the Council of “expressing disapproval regarding the increasing focus on my practice on transgender medicine”.

In a letter to Trans Health Australia, which was shared on social media, Hayes said the Council had placed conditions on his ongoing practice which he considered unreasonable.

“I have therefore decided to cease practicing, effective immediately,” he said in the letter.

“I believe in the work that I do and I am sure that I make a difference for my patients.

“I will prepare a progress report that you can take to your local doctor to assist with ongoing treatment.”

Hayes’ shock retirement may affect the healthcare of hundreds of trans people who saw him periodically to access hormone treatment. Hayes was reportedly one of the few ­endocrinologists who provided hormone implants for trans­ women.

According to a report by The Australian, the Council has denied Hayes’ claim that they placed conditions on his medical registration.

“The facts are (that) the NSW Medical Council is not in dispute with Dr Hayes,” a representative told The Australian.

“The council has never ­expressed disapproval or a view of a recognised medical sub-­specialty, including transgender medicine.

“The council plays no regulatory role in the accreditation or otherwise of medical specialties.”

Trans Health Australia have said they’re working with Hayes to disseminate information so that his patients can get the same type of healthcare from other medical providers.