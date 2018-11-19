—

The 28th annual Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVA Awards) are proud to announce that the 2018 Hall of Fame inductee is Candy Box.

Candy is a much-loved fixture on the Oxford Street scene, firstly as a show girl and then as Stonewall Hotel’s Entertainment and Marketing Manager for the last 13 years.

As a multi DIVA-award winner and host, her first award was ‘Bitch of the Year’ in 2004.

Candy has hosted five DIVA award ceremonies as well as many community events, competitions, and fundraisers. She has also been awarded the prestigious ‘Queen of Hearts’ honour three times for her amazing money making success.

She is part of a very select group of queens known for giving ‘good mike’.

Candy is dearly loved and respected amongst the Sydney working queens. She has, in her role at Stonewall, nurtured and mentored creativity and excellence in the drag shows that the hotel is famous for.

In challenging times of lockouts and declining stages, she has led the charge in presenting drag entertainment for the fans.

Candy told me: “Receiving the hall of fame award, I feel very honoured and humbled. Drag for me was never just a job, it was a lifestyle. Drag is a magical world where we entertain, socialise, be creative, become voices for our community, and become a family.”

Candy Box will be inducted to the DIVA Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Saturday 24 November. For info go to www.divaawards.com.au