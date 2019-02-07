—

Sydney’s rainbow crossing at Taylor Square returns this week, with the City of Sydney hosting events to mark its unveiling.

The rainbow crossing’s comeback was announced in June last year after the original crossing was unceremoniously removed overnight in 2013.

The crossing will be officially opened by Lord Mayor Clover Moore, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Terese Casu, and MP Alex Greenwich at 10am on Friday February 8.

City of Sydney says locals and the public are welcome at the opening, encouraging attendees to wear their “brightest, most fabulous clothes.”

The official opening on Friday will be followed by a celebration of its return on Saturday February 10 at 11am at the crossing’s location on the corner of Campbell and Bourke Streets in Darlinghurst.

Rainbow iceblocks will be on offer at the free event – perfect for the 30 degree heat forecast for Saturday – as well as free bike tune-ups through SydneyCycleways and printed photos from the Instagram printer.

Painting of the crossing has been underway this week, getting it ready just in time for Mardi Gras.

For more information, click here to view the Facebook event for the launch.