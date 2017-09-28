Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has met with a group of young ‘no’ voters in Brisbane and encouraged them to awaken the “sleeping giant of Australian decency” to win the postal survey on marriage equality.
Abbott told the group of 100 voters that he wasn’t used to being surrounded by so many young conservatives, the Australian has reported.
“At far too many of those gatherings I am the youngest person in the room, and I reckon I’d be at least the second-oldest person here, but it’s just so wonderful to see so many enthusiastic young people coming together to stand up for our country.
“The Left’s long march through the institutions has gone far enough, and whatever the outcome of this particular vote, it just might be that the sleeping giant of Australian decency, the sleeping giant of people who love our country and want it to be at its best, might just have been awakened.”
Abbott added that winning the postal survey was important.
“What happens over the next few weeks will change our country for better or for worse for decades to come, so it really, really matters,” he said.
“We’re fighting for respect, we’re fighting for freedom, we’re fighting for understanding.
“We can absolutely win this. There has been such a climate of bullying and intimidation that people are starting to wake up to the fact that this is about so much more than just being respectful towards gay people.”
Abbott’s event comes after his daughter Frances voiced her support for the ‘yes’ campaign in a heartfelt video.
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
Fighting for respect and understanding? You have to be kidding. Telling us that if a Yes vote gets up that will be then end of Christmas (actual claim by No campaign celebrity Margaret Court) is unworthy of anyone’s respect or understanding.
Tony Abbott himself launched the No campaign with the promise that a No vote would end political correctness forever. He hasn’t explained how. He also hasn’t explained why we have political correctness now without marriage equality. He must think we’re all idiots. No, wait, he’s talking to all of us but only the idiots who believe his mad claims are listening.
Tony Abbott is entitled to exactly the amount of respect and understanding he is handing out to the rest of us. It ain’t much.