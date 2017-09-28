—

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has met with a group of young ‘no’ voters in Brisbane and encouraged them to awaken the “sleeping giant of Australian decency” to win the postal survey on marriage equality.

Abbott told the group of 100 voters that he wasn’t used to being surrounded by so many young conservatives, the Australian has reported.

“I’ve got to say that when I go around talking to Liberal Party gatherings I’m often a little depressed at just how old everyone is,” he said.

“At far too many of those gatherings I am the youngest person in the room, and I reckon I’d be at least the second-oldest person here, but it’s just so wonderful to see so many enthusiastic young people coming together to stand up for our country.

“The Left’s long march through the institutions has gone far enough, and whatever the outcome of this particular vote, it just might be that the sleeping giant of Australian decency, the sleeping giant of people who love our country and want it to be at its best, might just have been awakened.”

Abbott added that winning the postal survey was important.

“What happens over the next few weeks will change our country for better or for worse for decades to come, so it really, really matters,” he said.

“We’re fighting for respect, we’re fighting for freedom, we’re fighting for understanding.

“We can absolutely win this. There has been such a climate of bullying and intimidation that people are starting to wake up to the fact that this is about so much more than just being respectful towards gay people.”

Abbott’s event comes after his daughter Frances voiced her support for the ‘yes’ campaign in a heartfelt video.