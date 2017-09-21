—

Conservative Senator Cory Bernardi has tweeted a misguided transphobic attack on a school fundraiser.

“One school in SA now has ‘wear a dress day’,” he tweeted yesterday. “This gender morphing is really getting absurd.”

The day he referred to was in fact Craigburn Primary School’s ‘Do it in a Dress’ casual day, a fundraiser to support education for girls in Africa.

The day’s dress theme is optional, with kids also able to wear regular casual clothes.

Bernardi was immediately eviscerated by Twitter users for his comments.

“So it’s actually about bringing awareness and fundraising for girls’ education. No wonder Cory’s outraged,” posted one person.

“Proud to be a member of Craigburn PS—supporting students raising awareness of this issue—shame on you,” wrote another.

Bernardi’s attack on the fundraiser has backfired, instead drawing attention to the good cause.

The school’s goal was $900, and it has already raised over $21,000 to support girls’ education in Africa.

So it's actually about bringing awareness & fundraising for girls education. No wonder cory's outraged. conservatives are basic creatures! — Roberto Jones (@rjstrikers) September 20, 2017

Silly @corybernardi.

This country has a proud history of wearing dresses. You're the one changing our culture for the worse. pic.twitter.com/3Zb89OUepO — Thomas John Jaspers (@thomasjohn86) September 20, 2017

Proud to be a member of Craigburn PS -supporting students raising awareness of this issue – shame on you — John Spurr (@johnspurr5) September 20, 2017