If you fancy yourself a master baker, it might be time to start preparing for this year’s Midsumma Bake Off which returns on Saturday October 13.

Taking place at DT’s Hotel in Richmond, this annual Midsumma Pride March fundraiser will again crown Melbourne’s baking royalty.

The bakeoff is an afternoon for makers, bakers and sprinkle shakers to show their skills to a hungry audience.

If you’re more of a Nailed It! contestant than a future Adriano Zumbo, you can still head down and take in the sights and smells, or bid on your favourite goodies.

All funds raised go towards supporting the Midsumma Pride March, which will take place on February 3 2019.

The auction starts from 3:30pm and the competition is bound to be colourful.

All LGBTI community groups, individuals, companies, venues, partners and allies are encouraged to enter the Bake Off or place a bid on a fabulous cake.

To enter, you can either pre-register online at midsumma.org.au or register in person at DT’s Hotel on the day – entry is just $10.

Entries will be judged in a variety of categories, including:

Most Fabulously Delicious Cake: it may not look like much, but it’s the cake that tastes so good, you would ask for it as your last meal.

Most Marvellously Stunning Cake: the cake so pretty, you won’t want to look away. Technique is everything for a master cake decorator.

Best Melbourne Cup Cake: best bite-sized sweets – a mouthful is all you need.

Queerest Concoction: unleash your queer genes and let your imagination run wild for this category.

Perfect Pastry: a brand new category for the pastry perfectionists.

People’s Choice: Best Looking Cake – the audience will be invited to select the creation that excited them the most.

The annual Bake Off is put together by Dean Arcuri, with the event kicking off at 3pm on Saturday October 13.