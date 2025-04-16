Over 120 Federal Election Candidates Commit to Advancing Trans Rights in Australia

Michael James
April 16, 2025
In a major show of support for the transgender and gender-diverse community, more than 120 candidates from the Labor Party, the Greens, independents, and minor parties have signed the Trans Justice Pledge ahead of the upcoming federal election on May 3.

This initiative, led by the Trans Justice Project, seeks to ensure that elected officials are committed to promoting the rights and well-being of trans and gender-diverse Australians.

Prominent signatories include sitting MPs such as Ged Kearney (ALP), Sharon Claydon (ALP), Josh Burns (ALP), Adam Bandt (Greens), Max Chandler-Mather (Greens), Stephen Bates (Greens), and independents Zali Steggall, Allegra Spender, and Monique Ryan.

The pledge outlines commitments to protect trans youth from attacks on their healthcare, make trans healthcare accessible and affordable, support reforms for equal rights and protections, and invest in combating homelessness, poverty, and unemployment within the trans community.

Jackie Turner, Director of the Trans Justice Project, spoke of the importance of this movement in a statement released today.

“Trans people deserve to thrive, we deserve to feel safe in our communities, and to build good lives free from discrimination” she said.

“We can’t let the hateful politics that are playing out in the US happen here. That’s why we are mobilising all over the country to fight for our health care, rights, and freedom.”

“We are showing that whoever is elected, our community is organised, powerful, and ready to hold them to account This pledge is a litmus test for whether candidates will fight for our community, or whether they will sit back and allow cynical politicians to scapegoat our community.”

Despite the widespread support, no candidates from the Liberal or National parties have signed the pledge to date,t his absence is notable, especially in light of recent political actions that have seen the trans community targeted in Australia and overseas

In February, 18 Coalition senators supported a motion by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson calling for a national inquiry into transgender healthcare, a motion that was ultimately unsuccessful.

Public sentiment appears to show many are in favour the objectives of the Trans Justice Pledge. A poll conducted by Redbridge for Equality Australia in February found that 86% of Australians agree or strongly agree that government and opposition should not politicise trans issues for political gain.

Candidates are still encouraged to sign the pledge before Sunday, April 27.

For more information and to view the full list of signatories, visit transjustice.org.au/pledge.

