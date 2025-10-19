Queer Sydney Mural Removed From Surry Hills Police Station

A mural celebrating Sydney’s vibrant queer history has been taken down from Surry Hills Police Station only days after being installed.

The piece of art that showcased icons of the LGBTQIA+ community was allegedly taken down at the request of an officer.

The artist, Jeremy Smith, has spoken out after the removal of his work.

The artwork, Queer Sydney: A History, by artist and researcher Jeremy Smith, was hung in the station’s muster room just steps away from Oxford Street, the beating heart of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ scene.

Featuring icons such as Magda Szubanski, Courtney Act, and Justice Michael Kirby, the work traced the evolution of queer life in the city from early activism and the 1978 Mardi Gras protests to the fight for marriage equality.

Within days, NSW Police removed the iconic mural from display in the station,

Despite not giving a reason for the decision a spokesperson for NSW police told ABC news that, “While we acknowledge that art is subjective and can generate discussion and debate, we need to ensure all officers are able to work in a professional and inclusive office.”

Sources later told the ABC that an officer’s complaint triggered the decision.

The artwork charted many milestone events in queer history including the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the first Mardi Gras and the fight for marriage equality and included text that read “Stop police attacks on gays, women and blacks.”

Taking to Instagram the creator of the work Jeremy Smith expressed disappointment but stood by the mural’s purpose. “My hope has always been that the work fosters empathy, reflection, and healing,” he said. “I acknowledge that confronting the past can be challenging for some, but it is only through facing and accepting it that we can truly heal and move forward together. My hope has always been that the work fosters empathy, reflection, and healing.” he wrote.

On Instagram, Smith expanded on his intentions: “When Surry Hills Police Station invited me to display a print of the work in their muster room, I agreed, cautiously at first, because I believe art can build bridges where there has been hurt and misunderstanding, especially since the station sits in the heart of Sydney’s gaybourhood, only a short walk from Oxford Street.”

He continued, “The drawing forms part of my PhD research at UNSW Art & Design and is grounded in factual history. Inspired by historian and friend Garry Wotherspoon’s seminal book Gay Sydney: A History, it is a love letter to queer Sydney, mapping the community’s resilience, beauty, and the institutions that have shaped its journey.”

“While I’m disappointed it’s no longer on display, I accept the police decision and remain proud that it prompted conversation about our shared history and the progress still being made.”

For many in the community, the removal feels like a familiar story. Activist Peter Murphy, one of the original 1978 Mardi Gras marchers, told the ABC, “It’s another reflection of a bigger pattern, a dynamic in the police.”

While the mural no longer hangs at the station, it has found a new home not far away. Queer Sydney: A History remains proudly displayed at Qtopia Sydney, housed fittingly in the old Darlinghurst Police Station, meanwhile NSW police say they are working with Smith to create a new artwork for the station.