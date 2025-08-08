Stonewall Hotel Confirms It Has Been Acquired By US Company After Days Of Speculation

Sydney’s iconic Stonewall Hotel has finally confirmed that it has been acquired by a US-based company, responding directly to earlier reports and community curiosity.

In a press release issued on 9 July 2025 — but not circulated to queer media, so not reported on until August 4 — Pride Holdings Group, formerly known as Parliament House Enterprises Inc, announced that it had acquired the beloved Oxford Street LGBTQIA+ venue, the Stonewall Hotel.

“Stonewall Hotel is thrilled to announce that we can now fully engage with our community and respond to recent articles,” reads a press release sent to Star Observer this morning. “Keeping such exciting news under wraps has been a challenge, but with final contracts signed this morning, we’re free to share all the details. Stay tuned for what’s next!

“Pride Holdings Group is proud to welcome the iconic Stonewall Hotel Sydney into its family of venues, marking a bold new chapter in the group’s mission to champion LGBTQIA+ spaces that honour the past while embracing the future.

The announcement says the acquisition marks the beginning of a new chapter for the property.

A pillar of the Australian queer community for nearly three decades, Stonewall Hotel has long been a beacon of inclusion, celebration, and resilience. Now, as part of Pride Holdings Group, Stonewall’s legacy will be amplified across a growing network of venues that share a common vision: to create vibrant, inclusive, and safe spaces where the global LGBTQIA+ community can come together to celebrate diversity, express individuality, and foster meaningful life connections.”

Promotions and Marketing Manager Glenn Hansen framed the acquisition as an opportunity to expand the venue’s impact for the community.

“This is more than a business move, it’s a passionate step toward expanding a legacy. Stonewall Hotel has played a crucial role in Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ history, and we’re thrilled to now bring that spirit into the Pride Holdings vision,” said Hansen.

Star Observer asked Hansen for confirmation on whether any changes to staffing, entertainment, or opening were being made to Stonewall now that the news of this acquisition.

“No Changes to Staff, Entertainment or opening hours,” Hansen told Star Observer. “We look forward to moving forward and the Oxford street development opening up so we can extend our trading hours. We are so excited about what’s to come and the amazing events we will be able to bring the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The press release confirms that all staffing will stay the same as it currently is.

“Importantly, Stonewall’s current management and staff will continue in their roles, ensuring a seamless transition that honours the relationships, energy, and trusted leadership that have made Stonewall what it is today.”

“The addition of Stonewall Hotel aligns perfectly with our mission to reinvigorate our shared history of joy, activism, and community, while setting the stage for exciting growth both locally and internationally,” it reads.

“Whether it’s legendary drag shows, late-night dance floors, cultural events, or grassroots community support, Stonewall Hotel will continue to be a cornerstone of queer expression and celebration now powered by the vision and resources of the Pride Holdings Group.”

Initial stories about

At the beginning of this, Gay Sydney News broke the news that Stonewall Hotel had quietly been acquired by Pride Holdings Group, a US-based hospitality company which cites it has a growing global LGBTQIA+ nightlife portfolio.

Our report a few hours later clarified that:

The acquisition was announced via a press release dated 9 July 2025 , which had not been distributed to Star Observer or seemingly any other media, but was found by Gay Sydney News while they were researching at unrelated story.

PHG plans to extend the “Stonewall” brand across Australia and Asia and stated it would be announcing 4–5 new acquisitions in the weeks following the initial announcement. While these acquisitions haven’t been unveiled yet, Glenn Hansen told Star Observer today (August 8), “We will have more exciting news in coming weeks.”

At the time of publication of this story on August 4, Star Observer had reached out to both Pride Holdings Group and Stonewall Hotel for comment but had received none, and PHG’s broader acquisition strategy—including announcements made on the same day for additional venues in the U.S. and even an Italian castle—remained largely un-commented upon publicly.