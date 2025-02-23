The Sunshine Coast Pride Network Is Relaunching

The Sunshine Coast Pride Network is set for a relaunch in 2025 with the team hosting an event this weekend.
The organisation focusses on supporting community groups and businesses in the region and they have big plans for the year.
Speaking with the Star Observer committee member Sophie gave an update on the organisation this year.
The Sunshine Coast Pride Network
Originally established in 2008 the The Sunshine Coast Pride Network (SCPN) has been a part of the Sunshine Coast community organising and supporting events in the area, including being the Philanthropic Donor of the LGBTIQA+ Leadership Bursary at the University of the Sunshine Coast.
However the group has reached a shortfall of people and resources in recent years.
“Since 2019 the network has been largely inactive due to a lack of capacity by the volunteer committee and the emergence of Covid-19 re-directing funding streams that previously supported the Fair Day and other ventures” Sophie said.
However the organisation is up and running and relaunching in 2025, with a fresh rebrand, new website and a dedicated team ready to see it thrive again.
“The SCPN exists to foster connection, support, and solidarity within the local LGBTQIA+ community, promoting mutual celebration and recognition amongst all the different communities under our multicoloured banner” she said.
“A major goal with relaunching the website and reactivating the committee is to be a more impactful source of information and resource-sharing for events, businesses and groups that are already quite active on the Sunshine Coast.”
Meet The Team
Sophie is part of the current committee that sees founding members and new faces all working together.
“Marjorie Blowers remains on the team as one of the original founders of the SCPN, bringing with them a wealth of knowledge on the local LGBTQIA+ scene and professionally trained inclusion and diversity skills” she says.
“Taz Calandruccio is the man behind the LGBT+ Community BBQ, held every two months in Cotton Tree Park.”
“Marion Douglas has been running the LGBTQI+ Sunshine Coast Social Group for the last seven years, and is actively involved in advocating for the community. And I, Sophie deLightful, am the newest Sunshine Coast resident, bringing my event production, grant-writing and media skills to the table.”
“We are hoping to achieve a more connected community with our relaunch, leaning on our recognisable name to be a voice for the marginalised while celebrating the achievements of LGBTQIA+ people. We also plan to bring back Pride Festival to the Sunshine Coast for the first time since 2019!”
“There’s no denying there will be challenges but given all the positive conversations and partnerships already in the works, we truly feel we have the backing of the majority of the community with our relaunch” she says.
“Together, we will continue to educate and bridge the gap with those who need a little adjustment with the return of our beloved Pride Festival.”
The biggest part of their plans for the year is the return of the Sunshine Coast Pride Festival, the date is yet to be announced but will be part of their relaunch event on February 28.
“There’s lots going on behind the scenes to make this the biggest Pride we’ve ever done. There will be more opportunities for our community to collaborate with us and more reach across the whole Sunshine Coast, including the ranges, hinterland, coast and commercial hubs.”
And how can you get involved? “We are welcoming submissions from people with event, directory and resource listings to add to our revamped website” she says. Alternatively people can also visit the Sunshine Coast Pride Network Facebook page or email scprideqld@gmail.com for more information.
The relaunch event on February 28 will include their website reveal and other exciting information, a huge array of market stalls, Club Queer Cabaret and resident DJs. The event is 100% free for all to attend at The Stationm, 8 The Avenue, Birtinya from 5pm.
