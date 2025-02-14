Then & Now: ACON Launches Its New HIV Campaign

Lydia Jupp
February 14, 2025
Image: Deep Field Photography © Mark H Dickson Deepfieldphoto Deepfieldphotography.com

ACON has launched its latest HIV campaign, just in time for the official start of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

With 1980’s inspired visuals, Then and Now – This is Ending HIV Transmission, celebrates the progress that’s been made towards ending HIV transmission in NSW. Knowledge about HIV transmission has always been the foundation for preventing new infections, and in 2025, we know more than ever.

The campaign champions five key messages, pillars that are essential to achieving zero transmissions: tackling stigma, promoting PrEP, encouraging condom use, reinforcing the importance of testing, and advocating for effective treatment.

Fear, discrimination, and outdated information prevent people getting tested and treating early, says ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse.

“In the early days of the epidemic, knowledge was the most powerful tool we had to address fear and stigma. Knowledge is still a power tool in ending HIV. Groundbreaking advancements in prevention, testing and treatment have brought us a long way,” Woodhouse said.

“We have the tools, the treatments, and the knowledge to end HIV transmission in NSW. Now, we need to ensure that everyone—no matter where they live or their background—has access to them.

“Ending HIV transmission is within reach”

Running from 10 February to 23 March, Then and Now will be unmissable during the Mardi Gras festivities, appearing in print media, venue posters, dating apps, cinema ads, and at community events.

Community voices are platformed in the campaign video, amplifying the experiences of First Nations peoples, those from Western Sydney, regional NSW, born overseas, and people living with HIV.

“Testing often, treating early and staying safe are the tools we know help stop HIV. This campaign is about sharing that knowledge to everyone – no matter where they live or their background background—has access to them,” Woodhouse said.

“Ending HIV transmission is within reach. This campaign celebrates how far we’ve come, is a call to action, and is a reminder that together we can make history. The time to end new HIV transmission is now.”

