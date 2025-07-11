Transgender Victoria Opens Trans Visibility Award Nominations For Trans Month 2025

Michael James
July 11, 2025
Transgender Victoria Opens Trans Visibility Award Nominations For Trans Month 2025
Image: Image: Transgender Victoria Facebook

Transgender Victoria have this week opened nominations for the 2025 Trans Visibility Awards.

The awards will form part of the upcoming Trans Month celebrations in November.

Community members will have five weeks to submit their nominations before the awards month launches later this year.

Transgender Victoria Prepares for Pride Month

Transgender Victoria are set to launch another month of celebrations, entertainment, education and remembrance for Trans Month this November.

The month will include Trans Awareness Week from  November 13 – 19, which precedes the annual Trans Day of Remembrance that takes place on November 20 every year.

“On November 20, we hold a day of gathering, togetherness, and community solidarity. We remember those we’ve lost, celebrate our strength in the face of adversity, and commit to fighting transphobia to create a better, safer, and more inclusive world for everyone” Transgender Victoria say on their website.

The calendar of events for Trans Month lists twenty events across November for the community to engage, celebrate and remember together.

This will include morning teas, book clubs, roller derby, discussion panels and many more events.

However the month kicks off on November 1 with the Transgender Victoria Gender Reveal Gala.

Attendees are invited to “dress to the nines and revel in everything that brings you gender euphoria, as we enjoy drinks and canapés, live performances, and the presentation of our inaugural Trans Visibility Awards.

This week Transgender Victoria have opened nominations for the awards as they encourage the community to come together to celebrate and highlight their achievements as a community.

“The Trans Visibility Awards honours the incredible contributions of transgender, gender diverse and non-binary people and our allies” they wrote.

“This is your chance to recognise the changemakers and champions in our communities. Head to the link to read the full list of categories and previous winners, and start your nomination.”

Awards nominations are opening for the following categories:

  • Regional Star Award

  • Creative Excellence Award

  • Changemaker Award

  • Influencer Award

  • Unsung Hero Award

  • Young Leader Award

  • Legacy Award

  • Ally of the Year

Nominations close 11:59PM 15th August 2025, nominations can be submitted online.

