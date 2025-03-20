Victorian Police Seek Help Over Alleged Homophobic Attack On Train

Victorian Police are requesting assistance from the public over an alleged homophobic attack on a Melbourne train.

They have released images of the man the believe is responsible for the incident in Mount Waverley.

Members of the public are being urged to come forward with information.

Two gay men allegedly subject to homophobic attack on Melbourne train

Victorian Police have released details about the alleged homophobic attack that took place on February 9, 2025.

Described as “homophobic assault” police say it took place at 4:30pm in Mount Waverley.

A 30 year old man and his boyfriend boarded a city bound train at Glen Waverley Railway Station on February 9.

The boyfriend of the victim departed the train at Syndal Railway Station however not before they pair were approached by a man who verbally abused the man and his boyfriend with a series of homophobic slurs.

Shortly after the train departed with the victim and the offender both still on board.

Police allege that the man then assaulted the 30 year old victim before getting off at Mount Waverley Railway Station.

Now police at urging anyone with information to come forward.

“The offender is perceived to be Caucasian, 35-45 years-old with a slim build, shoulder length brown hair and approximately 183cm tall” they said in a statement.

“At the time of the offence he was wearing a grey PUMA t-shirt, black cargo pants and was carrying a black backpack.”

“There is absolutely no place at all for degrading and homophobic behaviour in our community” Victorian Police stated.

“Victoria Police is disappointed that instances of this behaviour continue to occur.”

“We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ communities and will continue to work closely with LGBTIQA+ communities to enhance trust and improve relationships.”

Investigators have released an image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquires.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au