Victorian Police Make Arrest Following Homophobic Dating App Attacks

Victorian Police have arrested an 18-year-old man from Craigieburn in connection with a series of assaults targeting gay men through a dating app and social media.

The man has been charged with home invasion and recklessly causing injury, following an investigation by the Hume Crime Investigation Unit.

He appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on 27 August and has been bailed to reappear on 19 November. The investigation is ongoing, and police continue to urge victims to come forward with any information.

Police urge caution after dating app arrest

The investigation was initially launched after five incidents were reported to Victoria Police since June.

In each case, offenders posed as legitimate users on dating apps to lure gay men into meetings, where they were allegedly assaulted, robbed, and subjected to homophobic comments.

Four of the attacks occurred in public places, with the offenders filming the assaults before stealing the victims’ belongings, including bags, phones, and wallets.

In a fifth case, offenders used geotagging on social media to identify a victim’s house. However, the victim fought back, forcing the attackers to flee empty-handed.

Senior Constable Grace Fryer of the Hume Crime Investigation Unit emphasised the seriousness of these incidents.

“We’re thoroughly investigating these concerning incidents and urge anyone with information to make a report to police. We know this has been a distressing situation for the victims involved – which is why we’re working tirelessly to track down these offenders and hold them to account,” Fryer said.

Victoria Police are treating these incidents with the utmost seriousness and have urged any other potential victims to come forward.

“If you or someone you know has experienced this behaviour after using a dating app or other social media platform, please come forward. The more we know, the more we can do something about it and keep victims safe,” Fryer added.

Acting Commander Kelly Lawson of the Priority and Safer Communities Division reassured the community that there is “absolutely no place for this type of concerning behaviour in our society.”

Lawson stressed the importance of vigilance when using dating apps and social media, advising users to protect their identity and location, and to verify the other person’s identity before meeting up. Lawson also encouraged anyone subjected to harm or violence to report it to the police.

Victoria Police remains committed to the safety and well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community.

If you have any information related to these incidents or have been a victim yourself, you are urged to report it to the police.

In an emergency, dial 000.

For non-urgent assistance, contact police at 131 444 or make a report online.

If you prefer to speak with a Victoria Police LGBTIQA+ Liaison Officer, you can request one at your local police station.

For more information on safe online dating, visit Crime Stoppers Victoria.