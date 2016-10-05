—

I always knew my dick was small. My family used to tease me about it when I was young… my aunty used to call my ‘cashew’. But it wasn’t until my teens that I became aware of what it truly meant.

I held out hope that I would hit a growth spurt in my late teens. It never came. My dick remains around 4.5 inches when hard.

Honestly, it has never stopped me from having a relatively healthy sex life, and I have had several long term relationships. They ultimately came undone by my own insecurities, or my partners cheating on me… understandably.

I haven’t been in a relationship in a couple of years. Part of me thinks it is because of my small dick. The amount of times I’ve had a guy really interested in me only to change his tune after we finally had sex.

At times it is really hard living and socialising in the gay community, which seems to be so obsessed with the size of one’s cock. I’m not gonna lie, I love a big cock myself. Though I don’t mind smaller-average penises, too.

These days it’s so unacceptable to judge anybody about their physical appearance, but for some reason it is still perfectly acceptable to tease a man about the size of his appendage. There’s nothing a man can do about the size of his dick – it’s not like being uneducated, or overweight. It is completely down to genetics, and we are given what we are born with.

It’s heartbreaking to know that people are most likely talking about you behind your back. How do I know? Because I’ve heard them do it about other guys with larger dicks. It goes without saying that they’re doing it about me, too.

I wish I didn’t care but I feel like it has an impact on my life every day. It plays on my mind constantly, even when I am at work, at the shopping centre, at the gym – everywhere.

I know not every guy is a size queen, but it definitely feels like the majority are. Hopefully one day I’ll meet a guy with a good heart who knows you don’t need a huge cock to have fun in bed.

