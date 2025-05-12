She’s a dangerous gal with a filthy mouth and no filter, she’s a back-to-back winner of Queensland Drag Performer of the Year, she’s a sharp shooter and the “Savant of Swear Words”, she’s none other than BeBe Gunn! Back for special one night only (again), A Night With BeBe Gunn! After selling out shows all across the country (and beyond!) as a founding castmember of Swamplesque, BeBe’s back home and you don’t want to miss her!
BYO food and table decor, but no BYO alcohol.
A Night With BeBe Gunn
When: May 17 2025, 6–11pm
Where: The Gap FC, 25 Glen Affric Street, The Gap
Tickets: $38
Accessibility: The Gap FC is wheelchair and mobility aide accessible, with an accessible bathroom.
