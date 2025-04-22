Fanny Paq: FriYAY May Queer Party!

Tamuz Ellazam
April 22, 2025
Start the month of May with a fabulous FriYAY! Enjoy a hot lineup of DJs and performers to be revealed on Fanny Paq’s instagram, but don’t let that stop you booking fast and early, with FriYay frequently hosting some of our best local drag performers, DJs and other fun engagements like ping pong and drink specials!

When: May 2, 2025, 5pm –3am
Where: Francesca’s Bar, 222/224 High Street, Northcote
Tickets: $15–$20+ booking fees (a limited allocation of tickets is reserved for First Nations people and people experiencing financial hardship. Please contact via PM or email fannypaq14@gmail.com)
Accessibility: Francesca’s Bar is sadly not wheelchair accessible. If you are feeling unwell please stay home, face masks will be available at the door.

**This event is strictly 18+ and IDs will be checked**

