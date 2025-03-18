“Musical comedy meets mental illness” in Dysfunctional Family Jukebox, the debut solo show from beloved local comic Freddie Arthur. Described by comedian Scout Boxall as having a “quietly unhinged stage presence”, this Mildura-born maverick is no stranger to the scene. From selling out shows, performances in Edinburgh, London and Bendigo, to a semi-finalist spot at RAW and an Adelaide Fringe Fund Award, you won’t want to miss the solo debut of this hard working and hilarious comedian. Including original songs such as “Smacking My Kids” and “I Know I’m A Good Mother Because My Children Aren’t Gay”, Dysfunctional Family Jukebox is here to show you a family so unhinged they “will make you feel less ashamed of yours.” From “Cousin Mike, the public masturbator; Mum/Terri, the homophobic closeted lesbian; Dad/Wayne, the violent hopeless romantic and Archie, the family dog,”

Freddie Arthur’s Dysfunctional Family Jukebox at MICF

When: April 8-20, 2025 (excluding Mondays), 7.15pm

Where: Wheat, Wine and Whisky, 284 Smith Street, Collingwood

Tickets: $18–$25

Accessibility: Wheat, Wine and Whisky is wheelchair accessible with venue staff assistance via a back entrance, with accessible bathrooms on each level of the venue.

** This event is strictly for audiences 18+ and contains coarse language, references to assault and abuse and strong sexual references.**