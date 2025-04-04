Peter de Waal Book Signing

Scene Sydney What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
April 4, 2025
Peter de Waal Book Signing
Image: Peter de Waal in front of a Pride Seat dedicated to him and his late partner Peter Bonsall-Boone. Image: William Brougham.

Join Peter de Waal, special guests the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir and presenter and journalist extraordinaire Jeremy Fernandez at an exclusive signing event for Peter’s memoir, It Wasn’t Dutch Courage.

It Wasn’t Dutch Courage is a queer story about how pain can be rehabilitated through purpose and kindness. Peter de Waal’s childhood was in Nazi-occupied The Hague. Through the significant struggles of the war and then in the discovery that he was ‘different’, Peter suffered loss, loneliness and confusion. His subsequent journey to Australia and travels helped begin the healing process, but it was in finding purpose and community in activism that he found a path to the reclamation of his lost childhood, love and peace. As one of the key founders of the early movement for equality, Peter’s story is a significant piece of queer history. But it is also a window into the broader Australian experience of migration, of discrimination, and our coming of age as a more enlightened nation.

Title

When: April 4, 2025 6pm
Where: Balmain Town Hall, 370 Darling Street, Balmain
Tickets: Free, or $39.95+ booking fee for a copy of It Wasn’t Dutch Courage
Accessibility: Balmain Town Hall is wheelchair accessible.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Trans Day of Visibility Forum and Ballroom Workshop
April 4, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Trans Day of Visibility Forum and Ballroom Workshop
Melbourne Scene What's on
Together at Twilight: Trans Day of Visibility at the Pool
April 4, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Together at Twilight: Trans Day of Visibility at the Pool
Scene Sydney What's on
Dootfest V: The Final Frontier
March 28, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Dootfest V: The Final Frontier
What's on
CERES Queer Weed Dating
March 28, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

CERES Queer Weed Dating
Melbourne Scene What's on
Medusa VII: Trans Visibility Party
March 25, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Medusa VII: Trans Visibility Party
Scene Sydney What's on
Oh Dear, I’m Queer! At InSitu Manly
March 21, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Oh Dear, I’m Queer! At InSitu Manly
Scene Sydney What's on