Join us for Revival Uplifting Gospel House Sunday Sessions – an electrifying new event debuting in Sydney this Easter Sunday, April 20.

Experience an afternoon of soul-stirring gospel house music, setting the stage for a monthly celebration of rhythm, soul, and community.

Featuring DJ Kate Monroe – Australia’s “First Lady of House,” renowned for her high-energy sets at top clubs and global music festivals.

Live Performance by Amy Chase – a powerhouse vocalist blending Soul, R&B, and House, known for captivating audiences alongside music greats.

About Revival: A collective of top DJs, producers, and vocalists reimagining classic hits into uplifting dance anthems.

Be part of something special – where house music meets live artistry in an unforgettable experience.

Revival Easter Sunday Launch Event

Date: April 20

Time: 2 – 7pm

Venue: Kit & Kaboodle and Sweethearts Rooftop, Potts Point Hotel — 33-35 Darlinghurst Rd, Potts Point NSW

Tickets and information can be found here.