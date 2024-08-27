‘A Gay Escapade’: A Fabulous Musical Revue

Image: Image: Clara Harrison In A GAY ESCAPADE At Qtopia. Image: Annabelle Radford

Even if you’re not familiar with the names John Kander and Fred Ebb, you will definitely have heard their music. The duo are responsible for timeless jazz standards including “Cabaret”, “All That Jazz”, “New York, New York”, “Maybe This Time”, and dozens more from the roughly 20 musicals they wrote together. 

Kander and Ebb’s musicals — among which are the perennial hits, Cabaret and Chicago — distinguish themselves from the general repertoire in that they feature fractured, flawed, hopelessly human characters and risque subject matter; they are visceral, raw, saucy, and most of all, utterly camp. 

So what better setting for a Kander and Ebb revue than the austere loading dock of a once notorious gaol, and who better than a motley ensemble of outrageously talented queer performers? To wit: A Gay Escapade.

Ensemble, A GAY ESCAPADE at Qtopia. Image: Bryan Ruiz

Presented by Little Triangle in Qtopia’s newly created performance space, The Loading Dock,  A Gay Escapade is a queer and loving tribute to two musical geniuses who gave the world songs that could speak to the full gamut of emotions. 

This show is a framed around love and relationships, and the songs have been curated into vignettes featuring interchanging members of the ensemble. The vignettes tell stories of new love, old love, lost love, clumsy love, wistful love, and life in all its trash and glory. They are sad, funny, romantic, sexy.

Each number transitions smoothly into the next; the whole ensemble remain in character, sometimes interacting from the sides of the stage. 

The set is simple; a large pink heart, pierced with a multitude of arrows hands on the back wall, is the only design element. There’s an upright piano at the left and, apart from the occasional hat, cane, arrow, or musical instrument, it’s a bare, black stage. The performers are also predominently dressed in black.

Aaron Robuck and Allegra Wilson in A GAY ESCAPADE at Qtopia. Image: Annabelle Radford

Musical director and pianist, Aaron Robuck, does a brilliant job at providing the soundtrack, assisted only occasionally by a guitar, ukele, piano accordian, cymbals and a spontaneous chorus of bells (wink).  

Now for the performers. All are incredibly talented with excellent voices, great dramatic and comic skills, and loads of charisma. Allegra Wilson acts as a kind of ring leader, and she certainly knows how to control a crowd, but the whole ensemble has equal prominence. That ensemble is: Gavin Brown, Nina Carmen, Jayden Castle, Juliette Coleman, Izzy Hanly, Clara Harrison, Sebastian Nelson.

This is, quite simply, 90 odd minutes of absolute joy. So, to paraphrase a famous songwriting duo, don’t sit alone in your room, come to this cabaret!

Until August 31

The Loading Dock, Qtopia, 301 Forbes St, Darlinghurst 

www.littletriangle.com.au

