American Actor Garrett Clayton And Partner Blake Knight Celebrate 12 Years Together

American actor Garrett Clayton and his partner, Blake Knight, celebrated 12 years together.

This also marks their 2nd wedding anniversary. The pair were married 2 years ago on their 10th anniversary.

‘You Make My Life Feel So Full In Every Way’

In a post to Instagram, Clayton wrote, Happy anniversary [Blake Knight]!!! 12 years ago we met and two years ago today we got married. I love you, my darling. I always say I dreamed to meet someone like my great grandparents did. They met when they were 17 and lived their lives together till they were 80.

“I didn’t expect that when we met when I was 19, you 23, that it would happen. And I’ve been grateful for you ever since. You make my life feel so full in every way. I’ll always feel like the waiter who met the handsome assistant, chasing our dreams together. I love you and happy anniversary.”

‘Source Of Strength And Support, No Matter The Odds’

Knight also posted to socials, writing, “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, my handsomeness. A lot has changed in the two years since we got married. We’ve had plenty of losses, and plenty of wins. Either way, I love that we’re able to be each others’ source of strength and support, no matter the odds.

“To many more years of sharing chores, puppies, and French fries; of arguing over wallpaper samples; of experiencing new places together; of creating together; and of coming home to each other. I love you, always.”

Came Out In 2018

In 2018, Clayton came out, and revealed his relationship with Knight, in a post to social media, while explaining his involvement in the movie, Reach.

He wrote, When I read the script for REACH, I immediately knew it was a film I had to be a part of.

“I have personally dealt with suicide within my own family, intense bullying in high school, and – on top of it all – myself and the man I’ve been in a relationship with for a long time [Blake Knight] have both experienced shootings within our hometown school systems, and have witnessed the heartache that takes place in affected communities after such tragic events.”

Clayton is best known for starring in Teen Beach Movie in 2013. In 2016, he played porn star Brent Corrigan in the movie King Cobra.