Art Simone Announces Her New Book ‘Drag Queens Down Under’

Australian drag legend and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Down Under fave Art Simone has announced her new book coming soon, Drag Queens Down Under.

The title, released by Affirm Press, is set to be “a glorious celebration of life in drag through the eyes of Australia’s most fabulous and fierce drag superstars”.

Drag Queens Down Under features stories and stunning photoshoots of a diverse range of 30 drag queens and drag artists from across Australia, including Etcetera Etcetera, Maxi Shield, Coco Jumbo, Philmah Bocks, Vanity, Carla from Bankstown, Kane Enable, Cindy Pastel, Karen from Finance and Courtney Act.

“This fully-illustrated hardback celebrates the history of Australian drag through the eyes of 30 of our best and brightest drag stars,” Simone said in her announcement post on social media. “From Les Girls to Priscilla to Drag Race and beyond, this book documents the lives and achievements of some of the country’s greatest drag darlings.”

‘Following recent cancellations and banning of drag queen storytime events in Sydney, right-wing media has tried to tear down drag queens. So, now it’s more important than ever that we celebrate and amplify the voices of Aussie queens,’ read the press release.

The book’s release date is 29 October this year, but can be pre-ordered from today.

Affirm Press also confirmed that Readings are currently running a promotion of 25% off pre-orders of Drag Queens Down Under, if customers use the code DQDU25. The promotion ends at midnight 16 September.