The internet has obviously been invaluable to humanity during this trying time of COVID-19, not only for news and for entertainment but also to reach out for the human contact we crave during times of isolation.

Some people cater to those needs by indulging in Facebook or Twitter, some collect images and create wish boards on Pinterest and some yearn to increase their knowledge by picking up handy skills from a video content creator on YouTube.

Myself personally this year I’ve taught myself how to draw with pencils and paint with watercolours and then looked up how to create art digitally with an iPad and Apple Pencil! I’ve added new recipes to my culinary repertoire and gotten started tinkering on how to make music, using digital instruments – there’s nothing you can’t learn on this platform!

YouTube is also a fantastic tool for getting your ideas and stories out into the world for people to see and there has never been a better time to get your story out there – it’s almost like a captive audience!

Fledgling filmmakers Daquisha Jones and Ariel Mahler have done just that, releasing the second iteration of their Bad Ally series, Bad Ally: Quarantine Chronicles at the end of September.

“We often see marginalised identities either tokenised, made into the butt of a joke, or seen as flawless martyrs,” said Mahler. “Trans and black characters aren’t your noble fairy godmothers who only exist to solve the problems of their white cis friends.”

The friendship between the characters mirrors the friendship between the creators, with real life experiences often being the inspiration for plot lines.

“We wanted to create characters who are messy, indulgent, and attention-seeking, yet who remain relatable, “added Jones. “We want our audience to cheer with Harriet and Mix when they succeed and groan when they get in their own way.”

As best friends and self-proclaimed ‘Social Justice Warriors,’ Harriet and Mix have a shared love for defying societal expectations and embracing chaos.

The first episode was shot entirely in quarantine on a micro budget and with a very limited crew and the creators were forced to collaborate with their team via all the modern convenience on offer today – Zoom, text and email.

Watch the Bad Ally: Quarantine Chronicles on YouTube