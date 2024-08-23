Boulet Brothers Announce Collaboration With Horror Game ‘Dead by Daylight’

The Boulet Brothers, famous for their horror-themed drag performances and reality show The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, have announced a collaboration with popular video game Dead by Daylight.

A terrifying new partnership



The announcement was made simultaneously on Dead by Daylight’s and The Boulet Brothers’ social media, after being hinted by the duo in June.

While the brothers proclaimed “We are coming to Dead By Daylight and couldn’t be more excited. See you in the fog, uglies!” Dead By Daylight‘s post revealed the partnership would introduce a Boulet Brothers-themed charm, outfit, “and more” to the game.



Dead by Daylight will also be featured in a season six episode of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. While casting for the new season began in January, a release date has not yet been announced.

Dragged for filth



The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is a reality show that showcases horror-themed drag while also subjecting its contestants to extreme physical and psychological challenges. It has garnered a dedicated following for its unique approach to drag, emphasising supernatural and horror themes rather than the more traditional aesthetics of shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The show is best known for its “extermination challenges,” in which contestants “face their fears”. These fears range from eating raw organs, to stapling dollar notes to their bodies, to being buried alive.

The show has been praised for its inclusivity, particularly in its representation of drag kings and performers who do not conform to conventional drag norms. In a 2022 interview with PinkNews the duo explained, “Dragula is an extension of our drag, it’s an expression of our experiences, and the things we love and hate about existing as queer people in the world.”

Fangoria reports the brothers extending this ethos to their new venture. “We are thrilled and honored to be joining the Dead By Daylight universe! We feel the DBD brand is a pioneer in the world of horror gaming, and they have always welcomed and encouraged people from all walks of life to be a part of their world.”



Boulet Brothers + DBD: a match made in hell

Dead by Daylight, developed by Behaviour Interactive, has become a staple in the survival horror gaming genre since its release in 2016. The asymmetrical multiplayer game pits one player, a “killer”, against four “survivors” who must work together to escape.

The game is well-known for its collaborations with various pop culture icons. It has previously included Nicolas Cage, Chucky and the xenomorph from Alien as playable characters, while partnerships with Iron Maiden and Slipknot have resulted in collectable game items. The Dragula collaboration also ties in nicely with the recently announced Castlevania crossover.

While specific details about the Boulet Brothers’ in-game content remain under wraps, Dead by Daylight’s announcement suggests that the Boulet Brothers collaboration will include both collectable items and a unique character.

According to CGMagazine, The Boulet Brothers hinted at this possibility, stating, “We can’t wait for players to wrap our signature Boulet Brothers’ claws around some survivor necks.”

When asked on social media whether their content would be focused on killer characters or survivor characters, they replied: “Do you really need to ask?”