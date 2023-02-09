Back for another year, you can expect to see the best in music, art, fashion, and entertainment at the fabulous ‘Bowie Ball’! There’s a myriad of stuff to enjoy, including a glittered-up makeover stand, bowie-inspired art, fun photo ops in the other-worldly photo booth, and a prize for best dressed! If you’re a Bowie fan get ready to dance the night away to live performances by some of Melbourne’s finest. The event is hosted by Peppy Smears.
Where: The Night Cat, 137-141 Johnston St, Fitzroy
When: February 11, 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm
Tickets: from $40
