Australian singer and Australia’s Got Talent star Jack Vidgen has spilled the tea on Grindr hookups, orgies and getting invited to a threesome by a celebrity gay couple from Melbourne.

Vidgen, winner of Australia’s Got Talent 2011, revealed on drag queen Carla from Bankstown’s OMG Bro podcast that the incident with the gay couple happened the first time he went to the popular Melbourne gay club Poof Doof.

I Felt Bad

‘I went home with a couple that I would just say is, in the public eye, gay,” said Vidgen. “It was like an attempted threesome, when I say attempted, I was a bit young, like 20, and I just chickened out, because they were a couple as well, so I felt weird, I felt bad.”

Vidgen said that it was not because he was against orgies. “I have had orgies since, but this was my first time in that kind of scenario. It was at like a kick-ons, and other people were in the rest of the house and we were in the bedroom. They were a couple, I felt weird. I felt like there were emotions involved. I was like, ‘Are you guys sure?’.”

Hooking Up On Grindr

On the podcast, Vidgen also spoke about hooking up on gay dating apps.

“Because I’m in the spotlight now, I’m finding it a little bit hard to be on certain dating apps, hookup apps, that kind of stuff. Because sometimes I just need dick, bro. That’s what I want. I just want a good dick,” Vidgen confessed to Carla. The singer said his celebrity status hadn’t stopped him from being on dating apps like Grindr and Tinder.

“I’m not on anything now, but I’ve done Grindr over the years for sure. I definitely have not let (the fact that) people recognise me, stop me (from being on the apps),” said Vidgen.

Gay Orgies Vs Straight Orgies

Vidgen spoke about his first time witnessing an orgy and the difference between gay and straight orgies.

“Orgies have been fun. I remember going to like my first,” said Vidgen. “I mean, the gay world is very different to the straight world. It’s just so much more – maybe not for everyone – open, more normalised.

“I remember going to my first. It was like a kick-ons after going out and back to this person’s place. There were, like, 20 people there. Girls and guys. All the guys went off, got naked and then just started having sex.”

Vidgen said though he did not partake in this one “it was a cool experience just to be around, watch it unfold. Everyone was just nude, didn’t care, good vibes. It wasn’t, like, weird. You think ‘orgy’ or ‘group sex’ and you think super ‘grungy and dirty’, but no. It was just, like, good kiki vibes.”

Vidgen told Carla that while he has been in orgies a few times since then, “but now I think I’ll just keep it for special occasions like a Mardi Gras”.











