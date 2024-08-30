Chappell Roan Fans Raise $160,000 For LGBTQ And Reproductive Rights

Fans of the incomparable Chappell Roan have together raised over $160,000 for queer and reproductive rights organisations in an impressive feat of fundraising!

Per a report from GoodGoodGood, the goal has been achieved through Propeller, a social impact site where fans can contribute to the causes of their favourite artists for the chance to win prizes.

Given Chappell’s meteoric rise to success in 2024 that’s seen her breaking attendance records at festivals, a site like Propeller is a great chance to do good with her platform.

Propeller works by incentivising fans to support the causes that Chappell elevates with a focus on Reproductive Freedom and LGBTQI+ rights.

Fans can earn points through simple means like signing up to the Human Rights Campaign, pledging to vote or donating to causes like Reproductive Freedom For All. These points can then be used to potentially win prizes, like VIP tickets to see Chappell perform at festivals like Austin City Limits or Bonnaroo.

Through those means, the unofficially dubbed ‘Pink Pony Club’ have comfortably raised six figures for the issues that Chappell is passionate about on a larger scale than ever before.

Annie Flook, head of artist partnerships at Propeller, said the following of Roan in 2023: “She’s out on the road. Merch is selling like crazy. She stands up for what she believes in and she’s outspoken. She’s perfect for Propeller.”

It’s certainly not the only way that your favourite artist’s favourite artist has paid it back to the queer community; Chappell Roan has employed local drag queens at stops on her tour, helped people in tough financial situations by giving them tickets to her show, and has made sure that her concerts are safe spaces for queer people.