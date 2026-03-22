Chappell Roan has responded to accusations made by Brazilian soccer star Jorginho Frello, who took to social media to complain that her security guards made his stepdaughter cry when she encountered the singer at a hotel in Brazil.

The incident allegedly occurred during breakfast in a São Paulo hotel, with Frello saying his stepdaughter “simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum”. The football player posted his criticisms on Instagram on Saturday, saying the 11-year-old was “extremely shaken and cried a lot”.

Frello is married to Catherine Hardy, who shares an 11-year-old daughter named Ada Law with former partner Jude Law. The family were staying in the hotel to attend the Lollapalooza Brazil festival, where Roan is headlining.

“What happened next was completely disproportionate. A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and daughter, saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people,” Frello said.

“He even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears. Without your fans, you would be nothing, and to the fans, she does not deserve your attention.”

Chappell Roan has since responded on her own social media, saying Jorginho’s stepdaughter “did not deserve that”, and the situation had “made her really sad”. She also specifies that the security involved in the incident was not a part of her team.