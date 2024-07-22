Chappell Roan & Sasha Colby Finally Meet And Perform, Fans Go Wild

Breakout queer popstar Chappell Roan and Drag Race season 15 winner Sasha Colby have finally met, with fans of both artists elated to see the two meet in a moment already deemed iconic.

Chappell Roan has been gaining gradual momentum since the release of her album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, since its release in September 2023 and has consistently championed members of the drag community. In particular, she noted Sasha Colby as her favourite drag queen.

“She famously said ‘I’m your favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen,’” said Chappell in an Instagram post. “Me saying ‘I’m your favourite artist’s favourite artist’ was a nod to her, how much I admire her, and how much drag is intertwined with my project. She is everything to me.” Chappell later praised Sasha further in an appearance on The Tonight Show.

Chappell Roan and Sasha Colby’s meeting

Now, the two legends have met; backstage at Capitol Hill on July 19, the moment where their worlds collided was caught on camera. Chappell was beaming the whole time and complemented Sasha’s outfit, and the two shared many laughs in the short clip.

“She’s so cute,” said one fan; another said “AWWW I know she was absolutely sooo happy to meet Sasha Colby. And she looks thrilled, I’m so happy for her!” Many also labelled the duo ‘mother and daughter’, especially considering their hair colours were practically identical.

Later, during her Capitol Hill performance, Chappell brought out Sasha for HOT TO GO! where the two danced together while the crowd went wild. Chappell said after: “Thank you so much, Sasha Colby, everyone. My favourite drag queen!” Meanwhile, Sasha commented on Instagram after: “We really did that! Thank you so much for welcoming me on stage with you for this incredible moment ✨”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Colby (@sashacolby)

Fans instantly called the event iconic, with one Instagram user saying: “Literally this will be in the herstory books.” User @chapellpepperoani explained the significance of the crossover to her: “How to explain to my therapist that the craziest thing to happen to me this week is my favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen taking the stage with my favourite artist’s favourite artist without sounding insane.”

With both her album and 2024 single Good Luck, Babe! rising across charts worldwide, this crossover with Sasha Colby is another momentous step in Chappell Roan’s rise to genuine superstardom.