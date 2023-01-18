—

Cherry is the show that’s a little bit cabaret, a little bit comedy and a whole lot of Katy Perry! Cherry takes you on a bubble gum pop journey of self-discovery and explores how music has the power to transform and enlighten. Thirteen-year-old Sarah’s obsession with Katy Perry begins when watching RAGE and ‘I Kissed A Girl’ comes on. If Katy Perry has ever graced your playlists, this show was made for you.

Where: The Butterfly Club – Downstairs, 5 Carson Pl, Melbourne

When: February 8-11, 7pm

Tickets: from $28