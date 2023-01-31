—

If you’re wondering what this variety show entails, you should know that DICE stands for “Diverse, Inclusive, Creative, and Extraordinary”. The performers represent a diverse array of communities so expect to see transgender, AFAB, BIPOC, burlesque, and drag queens, kings and in-between representation! Performances will reflect a myriad of different art forms. Also available to enjoy will be a banging dancefloor that’ll bring good vibes all night long. DICE has something for everyone, so don’t miss out!

Where: Fringe Common Rooms, Corner Lygon and, Victoria St, Carlton

When: February 10, 9:00 pm

Tickets: from $17.50