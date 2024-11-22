Drag Race Has Officially Launched Another International All Stars Series

The unstoppable machine that is RuPaul’s Drag Race has announced the latest offering in the international franchise of the series and this time, it’s another All Stars.

Dropping the first teaser image for the series, World Of Wonder announced online that France will be getting their very own version of All Stars soon.

And the show’s current host, Nicky Doll, is returning again.

“Bring back my ALL STARS!” reads the official post on X (Twitter). “Get ready for a légendaire season with the most légendaires queens!”

Attached to the post is a Mona Lisa style image of Drag Race France host, Nicky Doll and an announcement that she will host the series.

“#DragRaceFrance All Stars hosted by @thenickydoll is coming to @wowpresentsplus worldwide outside France and @francetv in France” they concluded.

Drag Race France: All Stars

With successful series of RuPaul’s Drag Race dropping in seemingly every country around the globe, France debuted their first season in 2022.

So far, only one international franchise has had their own All Stars version: Drag Race España: All Stars, which was announced in 2022 and finally aired in 2024.

Hosted by Nicky Doll — who competed in season 12 of Drag Race US — the French version has been well-received and gained international praise.

Nicky Doll has gone on to host three seasons of the franchise, alongside judges Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile.

So far, two queens from the first season have already competed internationally since their time on the show.

La Grande Dame who came runner up on season one went on to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season two.

Again this talented queen made it all the way to the finals, however failed to make the top two of the season.

Following in her footsteps fellow season one runner up Soa De Muse went on to compete in the Global All Stars franchise.

Despite placing ninth on the series, she also received the title of Miss Congeniality and pocketed $50,000 when she won the lip sync Lalaparuza smackdown.

Now many other queens from the franchise will have their chance at All Stars fame.

Details of the upcoming season are still scarce with no queens revealed and no date for the season to air, however it is expected it will air sometime in 2025.