Star of HBO’s series Euphoria, Hunter Schafer live-streamed a Transphobic encounter at a Düsseldorf nightclub, over the weekend.

Schafer, 23, was trying to get into German nightclub, Silq with her assistant when the assistant was allegedly denied entry into the club because she is trans.

She said, “[You] said my friend could not come in because she’s trans.

“You’re on live with 7 million people by the way.

“Don’t come to Silq. It’s not safe for transgender people.”

Schafer ended the live stream saying, “Fuck Silq – I don’t know, “Internet, do what you do. Take them out.”

hunter schafer going live just now calling out the bouncer who denied her assistant who is also a trans woman in düsseldorf, germany at a place called Silp if you’re trans and live in this area or come across this establishment be safe pic.twitter.com/UXbeotNhZb — ⋆⁺₊⋆ ☾ ⋆⁺₊⋆ (@gaydeidara) May 29, 2022

In a post to Instagram, Silq responded that they had fired the bouncer.

Silq posted, “Electronic music is love and not hate. Anyone who does not respect the principles of electronic music has no place in our colorful world.

“We apologize at this point to Hunter Schafer and your company for the misunderstanding at our door in the night from Saturday to Sunday. This kind of thing has no place in our world and simply must not happen. We hereby expressly distance ourselves from any form of discrimination.

“After a conversation with the corresponding security employee, he was kicked out today. We, the Silq are and remain a LGBT friendly club and look forward to many more great nights with you.”

