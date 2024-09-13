Fans Are Divided Over Drag Race Star’s Shady ‘Homage’ To Chappell Roan At The VMAs

Fans are divided over RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 queen Plane Jane‘s ‘homage’ to Chappell Roan at the recent MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The divisive Drag Race star was dressed as the “HOT TO GO!” singer, complete with pink cowboy hat and a heavily rhinestoned pink outfit.

this is me … and that’s you … girl 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iuSVn9X0YL — Chappell Roan Now (@ChappellRoanNow) September 12, 2024

However – there was an added dig. Throughout the night, Plane Jane appeared to make fun of Chappell Roan‘s recent comments about boundaries and toxic fandom behaviour, by acting scared and hiding every time she saw a camera.

In the MTV’S official livestream of the red carpet at the 1:22:15 mark, Plane can also be seen pretending to shy away and hide from the cameras during a Drag Race group shot with Morphine Love Dion, Xunami Muse, Megami, Dawn, Mirage, and winner Nymphia Wind.

Backlash after Plane Jane’s previous comments about Chappell Roan

In June, Plane Jane copped heavy backlash after saying in a now-deleted post on X that she thought Roan‘s love of drag was “performative as fuck”.

Roan is known for booking local drag queens at many of her shows, is a vocal supporter of drag queens and the drag industry. At Coachella in 2020, Roan told the crowd “I’m your favourite artist’s favourite artist” in a clear reference to Sasha Colby’s iconic line from her Drag Race Meet the Queens introduction video, where she said, “I’m your favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen”.

Jane‘s comments about Roan caused hefty backlash, and at the VMAs, she told media that she is dressed as Roan to “redeem” herself.

“Well, I actually, sort of wanted to redeem myself in the eyes of Chappell stans, and show that I’m one of them,” Plane told Out. “I am obsessed with Chappell Roan. I live and breathe, and inject Chappell Roan straight into my veins.”

“And I just wanted to pay homage to this classic Chappell Roan look. The song ‘Pink Pony Club,’ it’s really about the queer community. It’s about drag. And it’s a love letter to drag. So I’m just here repping the queen… and, of course, giving it my little big booby twist.”

A representative for Jane told Entertainment Weekly, “I wanted to pay homage to my favorite artist’s favorite artist, Chappell Roan, of course!”

Fans are divided over Plane Jane’s Chappell Roan impersonation

But fans don’t seem to agree on whether Plane Jane‘s impersonation is homage or problematic.

Some think that her impersonation is classic drag shade, poking harmless fun.

Plane Jane at the VMAs dressed up as Chappell Roan acting like she’s scared of the cameras 😭 this bitch is playing with FIRE tonight— i’m fucking SCREAMING. pic.twitter.com/o27qJcKXK9 — 𝔞𝔭𝔦𝔣𝔣𝔞𝔫𝔶 🪩 (@dragraceher) September 11, 2024

omg the comments are so weird…she’s a fucking drag queen it’s a joke… — shook ☆ (@vivalasdrag) September 12, 2024

This is the same way Chappell would act in front of cameras oh Plane Jane you ate that — Skinny Legend 🦩🦄💋 (@TheeeStarrr) September 12, 2024

Anyway can you losers be not terminally online for 5 seconds and realize that Plane Jane and Chappell are cool with each other, and it’s never as serious as y’all make it? pic.twitter.com/qtJxT2OPEs — Space Axolotl 🇵🇸🇺🇦 (@AWholeLottaLotl) September 12, 2024

Others believe that Jane making fun of a queer woman speaking out about feeling unsafe crosses a line, and is problematic.

the fact that plane jane has the audacity to dress up as chappell roan and pretend to be scared of the cameras, get the fuck out of my face you misogynistic asshole. especially after she tweeted this pic.twitter.com/X8wD8cTI61 — -nat- (@badgirlscovenn) September 12, 2024

Plane Jane choosing the one lesbian pop star who consistently hires and promotes unknown drag queens consistently and quintupling down on making fun of her is so pathetic it’s unreal — mr sterling’s silly rabbit (@CrossingCaelum) September 12, 2024

plane jane was on here a few months ago saying how she thinks chappell’s love of drag is performative but now is on live tv dressed like her and mocking her for stating boundaries………………… — (cat)herine 🩻 (@FRANKIEST3lN) September 12, 2024

plane jane is the type of gay i hate bc how are you going to make fun of a young woman being concerned for her safety https://t.co/zKdzWXm8Oi — jade 🍉🕊️ (@alicentsrevenge) September 11, 2024

Chappell Roan thanks queer fans in VMAs acceptance speech

Chappell Roan took home the Best New Artist award at this year’s VMAs.

In her speech, she thanked her LGBTQIA+ fans, dedicating her award “to the gays who dedicate my songs to someone they love… or hate. And thank you to the people who are fans, who listen to me, who hear me when I share my joy and my fears. Thank you for listening.”

“I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspired me,” said Roan.

“And I dedicate this to queer and trans people that fuel pop all around.”