Fire Island Actor Conrad Ricamor Gets Married

American actor Conrad Ricamor and his partner Peter Wesley Jensen have gotten married.

Ricamor is known for appearing in the Queer movie Fire Island and the series How to Get Away with Murder.

In a post to Instagram on July 28, Ricamor, 44, wrote, “Happily hyphenated. Introducing the Ricamora-Jensens. Lots of great things happened these past few weeks, but this is the highlight of my life.”

The pair got married at City Hall in New York City, hyphenating their surnames.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conrad Ricamora (@conradricamora)

Ricamor is currently starring on Broadway as Ninoy Aquino in the play Here Lies Love.

Talking about the role in an interview on Good Morning America, Ricamora shared that his relationship with Jensen inspired the role.

He said, “It inspired my performance because I’ve done this show for 11 years now.

“Playing Ninoy Aquino, who gave up his entire life, and his family to fight for freedom, means a little bit more when you have your own little family now and have your person and knowing what he sacrificed makes my performance that much deeper.”