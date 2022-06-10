—

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has come out to her fans on social media and revealed on Tuesday that that she’s dating a woman, fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince…but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the Australian actor captioned in her selfie with Agruma.

Hugh Sheridan Played Cupid

Though the announcement on Thursday officially marked their couple status, the couple have been seen out together in the past few months. Wilson and Agruma appeared on the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March this year.

In an interview with People magazine in May, the Pitch Perfect actress kept her dating life under wraps, mentioning that she was in a relationship but didn’t name her partner. “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense, very romantic,” Wilson said.

Rebel Wilson Said She Wanted To Have A Baby On Her Own

Wilson has also spoken about her fertility journey over the last couple years, revealing that she had been diagnosed at 20 with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder that can affect fertility and ovulation. In conversation with E!Online she said, “I’ve been overweight for about 20 years. I started gaining weight when I was about 20. I had something called PCOS and I gained weight rapidly.”

The actress shared that her appointment with a fertility specialist in 2019 motivated her weight loss journey, in a bid to increase her chances of conception and viability of her eggs.

Earlier this year, Wilson revealed that she was trying to have a baby on her own, describing the battle with her ‘“biological clock” in starting her journey of motherhood was an “emotional rollercoaster”. She confirmed she was “happily in a relationship” in a dating podcast U UP last month, but was also trying to start her fertility journey regardless of her relationship status.

“I would love to have a family. If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens. It’s great that the technology exists.”





