Kyle And Jackie O Newsreader Brooklyn Ross Announces Engagement

Popular newsreader for the Kyle And Jackie O Show, Brooklyn Ross, has announced his engagement to his partner Damien.

Brooklyn has been a part of the program for many years and part of recent controversial antics when the pair launched their program in Melbourne.

However he made the news for different reasons this week sharing his cute marriage proposal on Instagram.

Kyle and Jackie O newsreader Brooklyn Ross engaged

Brooklyn Ross has been a newsreader with the Kyle and Jackie O Show for nearly ten years, often sharing stories of his personal life.

This week the newsreader got to share something very special online instead.

Taking to Instagram Ross shared a simple picture of the moment his proposed to his boyfriend Damien, captioning it “He said yes!”

Following the post he then shared the video of the beautiful moments he sprung the surprise.

“I am shocked, what is this?” Damien says as he enters the terrace decked out with a beautiful table setting complete with candles and flowers.

“Why have you done this?” he asks before Brooklyn responds “I have a question to ask you.”

“I love you very much and I wanted to ask you before we went away, will you marry me?”

A very teary Damien responded with a “yes” as Brooklyn went down on one knee to pop the question.

“5 years together and a lifetime to come” he captioned the video afterwards.

The posts was met with thousands reactions and hundreds of comments of support from his followers in response to the beautiful proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Ross (@brooklynross)

Almost a decade on air with controversial shock jocks

Like many who work adjacent to the controversial radio stars Ross has had his share of time on air with pair.

The openly gay newsreader has frequently appeared on the program sharing his stories for their audience.

Most notably however when the Kyle and Jackie O Show was launched in Melbourne he landed himself squarely in the headlines.

Brooklyn was introduced to Melbourne audiences by Sandilands with some less than flattering words.

Declaring him a “massive homo” Kyle also told Melbourne listeners that he was a “woke piece of shit.“

He even went so far as to say that Ross used to be a “real gay whore.”

While Ross took the comments in his stride many, including radio host Steve Price were less than impressed.

“Kyle, last time I mentioned you on this program I called you a grubby buffoon. That was a compliment in hindsight” Price said live on The Project.

“That garbage you put to air this morning, sexualised rubbish, toxic, nobody should listen to it and you will be a massive failure in Melbourne.”