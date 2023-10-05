Gay American Singer Omar Apollo Releases Risqué Album Artwork

Out gay American Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Omar Apollo has unveiled head-turning artwork for his upcoming EP, Live For Me.

The EP’s front cover features a painting of Apollo, 26, touching his chest. The album’s back cover apparently features a painting of Apollo’s erect penis.

In a post to social media, Apollo shared the images, including a censored image of the back cover.

He wrote, “Live For Me Vinyl on sale tomorrow 8:30am pst!” Adding, “uncensored back cover portrait available with purchase. im excittttedd.”

Live For Me Vinyl on sale tomorrow 8:30am pst! uncensored back cover portrait available with purchase 🍆🤫 im excittttedd pic.twitter.com/VY2l1T9qIK — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) September 28, 2023

Apparently fans are excited as well because in a subsequent update to social media, Apollo revealed, “we sold 1400 in 7 minutes so far omg.”

we sold 1400 in 7 minutes so far omg 😂 — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) September 29, 2023

Live For Me is set to be released on October 6 and will feature four songs including “Pilot”, “Angel”, “Live For Me”, and “Ice Slippin”.

The Moment He Realised He Was Gay

In a May 2022 interview with fashion designer Willy Chavarria for the New York Times, Apollo revealed the moment he realised he was gay.

He was asked if he was openly gay in high school.

“No, I didn’t even know I was gay,” Apollo responded.

“OK, I did — but not really. I was 17 when it really hit me, and I remember I was in the shower like, ‘Damn, that’s crazy.’

When the realisation hit him, Apollo said that he did not immediately come out. “I just made music about … things,” he said.

Apollo: My Queerness Is Who I Am

Speaking about how he is perceived, Apollo said, “I try never to think about the way I’m perceived. It’s impossible for me to force my queerness because it’s just who I am.

When it came to relationships Chavarriav asked Apollo, “What do you think is worse: having a broken heart or breaking someone else’s heart?”

“I’d rather be broken up with,” Apollo responded. “I’m an empath — I feel too much of the other person. I don’t know, there’s something nice about sitting with sadness. I’ve been carrying it my whole life.”

Apollo has sung about his queerness in multiple songs, including, “Kamikaze” and “Bi Fren”, which are on his Apolonio mixtape, released in 2020.

Live For Me will be Apollo’s fourth EP. In 2018, he released Stereo, followed by Friends in 2019. In 2022 he released Live at NPR’s Tiny Desk.

In April 2022, Apollo released his debut album, Ivory. It got him a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist.