Gay American Singer Omar Apollo Releases Risqué Album Artwork

Arts & Entertainment
Douglas Magaletti
October 5, 2023
Gay American Singer Omar Apollo Releases Risqué Album Artwork
Image: Omar Apollo Instagram

Out gay American Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Omar Apollo has unveiled head-turning artwork for his upcoming EP, Live For Me.

The EP’s front cover features a painting of Apollo, 26, touching his chest. The album’s back cover apparently features a painting of Apollo’s erect penis.

In a post to social media, Apollo shared the images, including a censored image of the back cover.

He wrote, “Live For Me Vinyl on sale tomorrow 8:30am pst!” Adding, “uncensored back cover portrait available with purchase. im excittttedd.”

Apparently fans are excited as well because in a subsequent update to social media, Apollo revealed, “we sold 1400 in 7 minutes so far omg.”

Live For Me is set to be released on October 6 and will feature four songs including “Pilot”, “Angel”, “Live For Me”, and “Ice Slippin”.

The Moment He Realised He Was Gay

In a May 2022 interview with fashion designer Willy Chavarria for the New York Times, Apollo revealed the moment he realised he was gay.

He was asked if he was openly gay in high school. 

“No, I didn’t even know I was gay,” Apollo responded. 

“OK, I did — but not really. I was 17 when it really hit me, and I remember I was in the shower like, ‘Damn, that’s crazy.’

When the realisation hit him, Apollo said that he did not immediately come out. “I just made music about … things,” he said. 

Apollo: My Queerness Is Who I Am

Speaking about how he is perceived, Apollo said, “I try never to think about the way I’m perceived. It’s impossible for me to force my queerness because it’s just who I am.

When it came to relationships Chavarriav asked Apollo, “What do you think is worse: having a broken heart or breaking someone else’s heart?”

“I’d rather be broken up with,” Apollo responded.  “I’m an empath — I feel too much of the other person. I don’t know, there’s something nice about sitting with sadness. I’ve been carrying it my whole life.”

Apollo has sung about his queerness in multiple songs, including, “Kamikaze” and “Bi Fren”, which are on his Apolonio mixtape, released in 2020.

Live For Me will be Apollo’s fourth EP. In 2018, he released Stereo, followed by Friends in 2019. In 2022 he released Live at NPR’s Tiny Desk

In April 2022, Apollo released his debut album, Ivory. It got him a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by omar apollo (@omar.apollo)

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Gay Olympic Gold Medalist And OnlyFans Star Matthew Mitcham In SAS Australia
October 4, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Gay Olympic Gold Medalist And OnlyFans Star Matthew Mitcham In SAS Australia
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Isis Avis Loren: Down Under’s Reigning Drag Superstar
October 4, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Isis Avis Loren: Down Under’s Reigning Drag Superstar
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Miriam Margolyes On Love, Sex And Coming Out
October 3, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Miriam Margolyes On Love, Sex And Coming Out
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Kylie Minogue Reacts To UK, Australia Number 1
October 3, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Kylie Minogue Reacts To UK, Australia Number 1
Arts & Entertainment Sound
Greg Gould Releases Heartfelt Single Dedicated To Simon Dunn
October 2, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Greg Gould Releases Heartfelt Single Dedicated To Simon Dunn
Arts & Entertainment Music
Non-Binary Actor Vico Ortiz Opens Up About Being Polyamorous
October 2, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Non-Binary Actor Vico Ortiz Opens Up About Being Polyamorous
Arts & Entertainment Screen