Gay Olympic Gold Medalist And OnlyFans Star Matthew Mitcham In SAS Australia

Out gay Australian Olympic gold medalist and OnlyFans star Matthew Mitcham is set to appear in the newest season of SAS Australia, which premiers next week.

SAS Australia follows 14 celebrity recruits as they rough it over 10 days in the Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan. Contestants will face challenges such as handling live grenades and being buried alive.

According to producers, this season promises to be one of the most intense.

‘I’ve Never Been So Drained’

Speaking to Seven about whether SAS lives up to its reputation as the “toughest test, the Olympic gold medalist said, “I do.”

Mitcham continued, “They don’t just flog you so hard that you quit. That would be too easy. They flog you to the edge of breaking physically, mentally, and emotionally. They know when you’re right at the edge and they hold you there day after day after day. I’ve never been so drained.”

This is the fourth season of the military-themed reality TV series.

SAS Australia season four premieres October 9 on Seven and 7Plus.

Besides roughing it in the desert, Mitcham is currently making his stage acting debut in the UK.

Stage Acting Debut

Mitcham plays two characters (Ben/Will) in a revival of the theatre production of Strangers in Between.

According to Theatre Weekly, Strangers in Between is an Australian classic written by Tommy Murphy, “bursting with laugh-out-loud one-liners, simmering sexual tension and heartfelt confessions.”

The production runs from September 19 to October 7 at the Golden Goose Theatre in London.

Coming To Terms With His Sexuality

During the 2008 Olympic Summer Games in Beijing, Mitcham, 35, became the first out gay Olympian to win a gold medal.

Coming to terms with being gay was difficult for Mitcham.

In a February 2021 interview with BBC Sport, he revealed that he would snap a rubber band on his wrist to try and train himself out of being gay.

“I was so scared of [being gay] that I would actually tie a rubber band around my wrist and every time I had a gay thought I would snap it, to try and associate pain and suffering with the gay thought. To try and train myself out of being gay,” he said.

Came Out ‘Inadvertently’

Months before the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he came out to the media after inadvertently revealing to Sydney Morning Herald that he was living with his boyfriend.

At the time he said, “I was scared about the response, but going into the Olympics I didn’t want the Australian public to think of me one way – as straight – and then have to come out afterwards, feeling like I’d lied to them.

“I thought it might mean I had no supporters, but the response was fantastic and I gained this enormous colourful worldwide community. It’s honestly the best decision I’ve ever made.”

In February 2023, Mitcham revealed that he had joined OnlyFans.