Gay Olympic Gold Medalist And OnlyFans Star Matthew Mitcham In SAS Australia

Arts & Entertainment Screen
Douglas Magaletti
October 4, 2023
Gay Olympic Gold Medalist And OnlyFans Star Matthew Mitcham In SAS Australia
Image: Matthew Mitcham Instagram

Out gay Australian Olympic gold medalist and OnlyFans star Matthew Mitcham is set to appear in the newest season of SAS Australia, which premiers next week.

SAS Australia follows 14 celebrity recruits as they rough it over 10 days in the Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan. Contestants will face challenges such as handling live grenades and being buried alive. 

According to producers, this season promises to be one of the most intense.

‘I’ve Never Been So Drained’

Speaking to Seven about whether SAS lives up to its reputation as the “toughest test, the Olympic gold medalist said, “I do.”

Mitcham continued, “They don’t just flog you so hard that you quit. That would be too easy. They flog you to the edge of breaking physically, mentally, and emotionally. They know when you’re right at the edge and they hold you there day after day after day. I’ve never been so drained.”

This is the fourth season of the military-themed reality TV series.

SAS Australia season four premieres October 9 on Seven and 7Plus.

Besides roughing it in the desert, Mitcham is currently making his stage acting debut in the UK.

Stage Acting Debut

Mitcham plays two characters (Ben/Will) in a revival of the theatre production of Strangers in Between.

According to Theatre Weekly, Strangers in Between is an Australian classic written by Tommy Murphy, “bursting with laugh-out-loud one-liners, simmering sexual tension and heartfelt confessions.”

The production runs from September 19 to October 7 at the Golden Goose Theatre in London.

Coming To Terms With His Sexuality

During the 2008 Olympic Summer Games in Beijing, Mitcham, 35, became the first out gay Olympian to win a gold medal.

Coming to terms with being gay was difficult for Mitcham.

In a February 2021 interview with BBC Sport, he revealed that he would snap a rubber band on his wrist to try and train himself out of being gay.

“I was so scared of [being gay] that I would actually tie a rubber band around my wrist and every time I had a gay thought I would snap it, to try and associate pain and suffering with the gay thought. To try and train myself out of being gay,” he said.

Came Out ‘Inadvertently’

Months before the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he came out to the media after inadvertently revealing to Sydney Morning Herald that he was living with his boyfriend.

At the time he said, “I was scared about the response, but going into the Olympics I didn’t want the Australian public to think of me one way – as straight – and then have to come out afterwards, feeling like I’d lied to them.

“I thought it might mean I had no supporters, but the response was fantastic and I gained this enormous colourful worldwide community. It’s honestly the best decision I’ve ever made.”

In February 2023, Mitcham revealed that he had joined OnlyFans.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Miriam Margolyes On Love, Sex And Coming Out
October 3, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Miriam Margolyes On Love, Sex And Coming Out
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Kylie Minogue Reacts To UK, Australia Number 1
October 3, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Kylie Minogue Reacts To UK, Australia Number 1
Arts & Entertainment Sound
Greg Gould Releases Heartfelt Single Dedicated To Simon Dunn
October 2, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Greg Gould Releases Heartfelt Single Dedicated To Simon Dunn
Arts & Entertainment Music
Non-Binary Actor Vico Ortiz Opens Up About Being Polyamorous
October 2, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Non-Binary Actor Vico Ortiz Opens Up About Being Polyamorous
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Out Gay Aussie Actor Tim Draxl To Star In SBS’ Erotic Stories
October 2, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Out Gay Aussie Actor Tim Draxl To Star In SBS’ Erotic Stories
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Trailer For New Queer Erotic Thriller ‘Birder’ Released
September 29, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Trailer For New Queer Erotic Thriller ‘Birder’ Released
Arts & Entertainment Screen