Gogglebox Cast Reviews RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 3 Lip Sync

Gogglebox Australia cast’s reaction to the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season Three ranged from awe to a few questions.

The latest episode of the Australian spin-off reaction series had the ‘goggleboxers’ react to the drag competition and reality show.

Whilst watching the first episode of season three, the Goggleboxers discussed their admiration for the contestants and had questions about the tucking process and poppers.

“Global Phenomenon”

The opening sequence of watching RuPaul walk down the runway, brought an exciting reaction.

“We love RuPaul,” said Jared. Cheering throughout the episode, Tim said, “Rupaul is a global phenomenon.”

As they watched the contestants enter the Werkroom, the Goggleboxers were enthralled with the queen’s looks, catchphrases and names.

Tim proceeded to strut on camera draped in a blanket. Posing and saying their tagline “You want something salty?” Tim left Leanne laughing.

The Gogglebox cast even discussed their own drag performer names, with a member of the Dalton family searching up a ‘dirty drag name generator’ online. Others came up with more personal names, including “Savy B” and “Late Night Falafel.”

Poppers And Tucking

When contestant Amyl entered the workroom, many goggleboxers were unsure of what amyl-nitrate exactly was.

Leanne received a simplistic answer from Tim, saying “In the gay world, you have a top and a bottom. A bottom needs to be more relaxed.”

Couple Keith and Lee were intrigued during the viewing, with Lee initially saying “I’m not really into Drag Queens – probably cause they look so much better than I do and they are men.”

Lee proceeded to question how contestants tuck, asking “Where do they put it?” Luckily, husband Keith was able to provide a description of the process, and was willing to show her later on.

“Love That Show”

During the lip-sync performances, the cast was critical of the looks and lip-syncing abilities of the Season 3 queens. Many praised the contestants, with Hollywould Star being the standout in the first Maxi challenge of the season.

Milo and Nic were particularly stumped when the lipsync song Down Under” by Men At Work came on. , Milo screamed, “What is going on,” with Nic questioning how people would react if the show was streaming 50 years ago.

Overall, the Goggleboxers were pleased with the show, applauding the performances and contestants. “Love that show,” said Isabelle.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season Three finale airs this Friday on Stan.

New episodes of Gogglebox Australia premieres on Wednesdays on channel 10 and is available to stream on 10Play and Binge.