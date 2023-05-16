Hannah Gadsby Tricked Christian Baker Into Baking A Gay Wedding Cake

Emmy Award-winning Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby’s new show ‘ Something Special’ premiered on Netflix last week.

Among the revelations was that Gadsby got a Christian baker to bake a wedding cake for their marriage with Jenney Shamash.

The show, which was recorded at the Sydney Opera House in 2022 as part of their Body of Work tour, is full of funny bits about the couple’s life together with their two dogs Douglas and Jasper, while delivering home truths about queer lives, loves and relationships.

A Feel-Good Show

Right at the start, Gadsby promises their audience a “feel-good show” with stories of courting Shamash and their marriage.

“I got married!” Gadsby announces to cheers from her Australian fans. “I know! It’s nice. I like it,” the comedian says, showing off their wedding band.

“That’s what this show is going to be about. Yes, it’s going to be a feel-good show, because I believe I owe you one. I have dragged you through a bit of my shit over the years, and you’ve stuck with me. Much obliged, but it’s time for some payoff,” they promise.

“For the next hour, we’re gonna feel good together, and then we can head back out there and be the mass-extinction event that we are.”

Weddings And Mistakes

Though they bill it as a “romantic comedy”, Gadsby told Rolling Stone that Something Special was very much political – “a queer person expressing joy on stage is kind of a political statement in this moment.”

Gadsby explained that while “straight people have a lot of feelings about weddings”, for the queer couple organising a “betrothal” was a “very steep learning curve”, with many “mistakes”.

“You gotta remember I grew up in a time when us gays weren’t even allowed to adopt a fucking highway, much less marry someone we wanted to touch.”

The Wedding Cake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Hannah Gadsby (@hannah_gadsby)

Gadsby discussed one of their mistakes – a novelty wedding cake. The cake featured a shark with its jaws open towering over two cute and cuddly otters.

According to Gadsby, the couple had “a good reason” for having a novelty cake at their reception.

“We wanted to trick a Christian baker into making a gay wedding cake, and it worked. I was like, ‘Nah, mate, that’s not a wedding cake. I’m turning 10.’ Easy, so gullible, will believe anything, Christians,” Gadsby recounts.

A day after the show premiered, Gadsby posted a photo of the infamous cake on Instagram. “ Here it is!” Gadsby’s fans on social media responded with love for the show and the hilarious story about the cake. “That is my favorite 10 year old/ but really two people in love tricking a Christian baker to bake a wedding cake EVER! Congratulations,” one user commented.